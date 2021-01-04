Twelve players who once wore Penticton Vees colours are attending NHL training camps this week.
NHL clubs have opened their abbreviated camps in advance of their 56-game regular seasons facing off on Jan. 13.
The former Vees, some of whom are already established NHL veterans, at camp are: Zac Dalpe (Columbus Blue Jackets); Steven Fogarty (Buffalo Sabres); Ryan Johansen (Nashville Predators); Tyson Jost (Colorado Avalanche); Curtis McKenzie (St. Louis Blues); Dante Fabbro (Nashville Predators); Duncan Keith (Chicago Blackhawks); Colton Poolman (Calgary Flames); Mike Reilly (Ottawa Senators); Troy Stecher (Detroit Red Wings); Hunter Miska (Colorado Avalanche); Brad Theissen (Columbus Blue Jackets).
Up front, Johansen and Jost were mainstays on their respective NHL rosters last season, while Fogarty joins the Sabres after four seasons with the New York Rangers organization. Dalpe and McKenzie played last season in the American Hockey League.
On the blue-line, Fabbro, Keith, Reilly and Stecher will come into the 2021 season with spots in the NHL. Poolman signed a late contact with the Flames after his four-year collegiate career at the University of North Dakota came to an end and will try to push for some NHL ice time this season.
The two goaltenders are on the opposite ends of their playing careers, with Miska entering his fourth season of pro hockey and having joined the Avalanche for their playoff run in the bubble in Edmonton last season. Theissen, on the other hand, is making starting his 11th season in pro hockey and has played the last three years with Columbus’ farm team as a player/coach.
A total of 48 former BCHL’ers are in NHL training camps this week.