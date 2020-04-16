Women’s volleyball setter/hitter Natalie Livingston and men’s soccer defender Hamish Walde climbed above the rest and were named UBC Okanagan Heat’s Outstanding Athletes of the Year, the school announced.
The two were announced and honoured as part of ongoing virtual celebrations.
Livingston excelled at multiple positions this year for the young, up-and-coming Heat women’s volleyball squad to earn UBCO’s outstanding female athlete of the year.
Meanwhile, Walde, becomes the first men’s soccer defender to win the award for the top male athlete in the school in 23 years.
Walde
Walde captained his team to its best regular season record in Canada West play, earning Canada West All-Star recognition in the process.
“Hamish’s value to the team is not based on stats; as a defender you will not have many of those,” coach Dante Zanatta said.
“He is a team captain and true leader who leads by example. On the pitch he would always demand more from his teammates. In training, there is no harder worker and he is always willing to do extra, sacrificing himself to help the team win.”
This is just the seventh time in 29 years that the top male athlete at UBCO has gone to a soccer player, and just the second time a backline player has received that distinction.
A defender does not generally compile the stats to earn major school awards; however, Walde’s play had not gone unnoticed by his teammates, his coaches, or the opposing coaches, which is why he has become the first Heat athlete across all sports to be a two-time Canada West first-team all-star.
The stalwart defender, a product of Salt Spring Island, also earned academic accolades and recognition as a U-Sports academic All-Canadian, and he will graduate this spring with his degree in electrical engineering.
“Opposing teams would set up to limit the ball going to Hamish,” Zanatta said. “He was a vital piece of us playing out of the back. This is a well-deserved honour for Hamish, and the entire coaching staff is thrilled that he was rewarded for his season as the top male athlete at UBCO and this is a great way for Hamish to cap off his five years with the Heat.”
Mike Mitchell (cross country), Hafith Moallin (basketball), Denham O’Reilly (volleyball) and Cole Wilson (golf) were also nominated.
Livingston
Livingston’s versatility and success at multiple demanding positions on the court allowed the Heat women’s volleyball team to maximize their roster, and put together an extremely competitive season to earn her the award for top female athlete at UBCO.
A presence both on offence and defence this year from multiple positions, Livingston started numerous matches at both setter and at outside hitter.
“Two of the most difficult volleyball positions to play in Canada West are the setter and middle blocker positions,” coach Steve Manuel said. “Not only did Natalie play these on separate occasions, but played them for half of the season at the same time. Natalie truly emerged as an impact player in Canada West.”
Over the course of the year, she played those two spots on the court and would also rotate in as a middle throughout the course of a match.
Excelling at those varied spots allowed the fourth-year biology student to post a unique stat line. She became the first player in the conference since 2011-12, and the first Heat player ever, to have 500 assists (526) and 100 kills (106) in a Canada West season.
The multi-talented Livingston made her presence felt on the block as well. The Kelowna product led her team, and finished the season with the fifth highest total in the conference, at 91.
She is the 15th women’s volleyball player in history to be named UBCO’s top female athlete.
Camille Galloway (cross country), Jordan Korol, Hellen Lacava (volleyball) and Amaya Perry were also nominated.