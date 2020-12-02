Kelowna has lost the 2021 Brier, officially.
Curling Canada announced Tuesday afternoon it hopes to host four major championships using a hub city concept in Calgary.
Kelowna's Prospera Place had been slated to host in March the Tim Hortons Brier, Canada's national men's curling championship.
“No one can deny that these are challenging times, and not just for curling, obviously, but we also know how important these events are to the athletes, to our partners and, of course, to our fans,” said Katherine Henderson, CEO of Curling Canada.
“It is thanks largely to the commitment of our business partners that we are able to have ambitions of holding some of our events, giving the best curling fans in the world something to look forward to in the new year. The support from the City of Calgary and the province of Alberta also was appreciated, as they share our aspirations of making these events happen as safely and responsibly as possible.”
Curling Canada hopes to hold the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Brier, the World Men’s Curling Championship and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.
Dates for the events will be announced later as Curling Canada works with local, provincial and national health authorities to set up the facility in a so-called bubble environment.
Curling Canada has received provisional approval for the hub city concept and health protocols from Alberta Health and is continuing to consult with the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will continue working closely with both agencies to ensure the health of athletes, officials and the host community.
According to Curling Canada, because 2021 world championships are still scheduled for women’s, men’s and mixed doubles— with all three playing prominent roles in deciding which countries qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics —there was an even higher level of importance in staging the Season of Champions events.