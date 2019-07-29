The Kelowna Falcons used a seven-inning start from Blake Tritch to sweep the Yakima Valley Pippins with a 2-0 victory on Friday night at Elks Stadium.
Tritch allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out four as he improved to 2-2 in the West Coast League season.
Matt Voelzke pitched two innings of relief, earning the save thanks to two strikeouts and only one walk.
Austen Butler scored one of the two Falcon runs thanks to a 1-for-4 night with one stolen base.
James Shimashita scored the other run while going 2-for-4 against Yakima (7-9/18-24).
The Falcons (6-9/16-25) will host a pair of non-league games at Elks Stadium beginning tonight (July 27) as they host the Northwest Honkers.
First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.