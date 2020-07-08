After two days of senior women’s low-net competition spread over two weeks, Vijai Vaagen’s score of 62 held up as the first-flight winner Tuesday at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
Linda Brussee was close behind at 65, followed by Lil Smith and Chris Haessig (T-67)
Pam Webster carded a low-net 63 to win the second flight, followed by Jean Walker (64) and Betsy McAndrew (67).
Meanwhile, Greg Flook had the low gross of the day in the first flight with a 79 during senior men’s club play last week at Summerland.
Denis Carleton carded the first flight’s low net with 70, followed by Jim Haddrell (71) and Bill Webster (74).
In the second flight, Jeff Clarke recorded the low gross with an 85, while Alf Vaagen (T-73), Craig Woollven (73) and Andy Webster (74) had the lowest net scores.
Sandy McDowell fired a low-gross 88 in the third flight, with Dave Smith (71), Pat Witzaney (T-74) and Terry Steinke T-74) carding the low nets.
Finally, Rick Drewinsz carded a 93 that was the low gross in the fourth flight. Herb Williams had a low-net 74, followed by Dave Cain (77) and Mike Van Tegham (78)
Eight players shared the deuce pot with Denis Wright scoring a pair.