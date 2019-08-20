Good Deeds

Nita Khanal, OSNS operations lead, accepts a $4,000 donation from Vikki Mortimer, Paul Borba, Jo Benson and Don Gowan. Up front are Declan Neil, Breckan Willment and Garrett Laverdure.

The Dirty Ball Bags know how to handle a wooden bat.

The local team won the Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Tournament for the fourth year in a row, defeating the Crickets 5-0 in the A final last weekend at Lion’s Community Park.

In the B final of the 10-team tournament, it was the Ballers over Team Mortimer 11-6.

As is tradition, teams donated prize money to the tournament.

The home-run hitting contest was won by Cole Borba for the men and by Tanis Simons for the women.

The Berthelsen family team made a donation of over $1,000.

The 16th annual tournament is possible thanks in part to Peachfest organizers and the umpires’ association, which covered every game in the tournament as volunteers.