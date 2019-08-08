The Penticton Tigers dropped a 6-3 decision to South Fraser Giants in the opening round-robin game at the B.C. 18-and-under AAA baseball championship in Victoria Thursday.
“We had the lead twice but one bad inning did us in,” said Tigers head coach Aqil Samuel.
The loss snapped the Tigers seven-game winning streak to end the regular season.
The Tigers play the league-champion Cowichan Valley Mustangs today at 3 p.m. and face host Victoria Seawolves in their last Pool A matchup Saturday at 9 a.m.
Eight teams are competing in the championship.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the championship game set for 4 p.m.
