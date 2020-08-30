Today (Sunday, August 30, 2020) would have been the 31st running of Ironman Canada in Penticton and the first in eight years.
The event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
However, that didn't stop some of the area's triathletes who had hoped to do the race, from doing it themselves.
About a dozen were out early this morning, as well as some on Saturday, and they did either the entire course on their own or, in some cases, a leg.
About 25 spectators lined the shores of Okanagan Lake including long-time Ironman announcers Steve and Jean King, who brought their audio equipment and gave a short play-by-play.
It's hoped that Ironman will return in August 2021.