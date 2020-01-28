Pole walking is a relatively new activity in North America but it’s proving highly beneficial, particularly for seniors and patients recovering from hip and knee replacements.
The Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre is hosting a workshop on this popular fitness activity on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the centre, 2965 South Main St.
The instructor will assist beginner and experienced pole walkers to select the correct size of pole and will demonstrate how to use the poles correctly to optimize comfort and health benefits. Spare poles will be available to try.
There is no charge for the workshop.
Nordic pole walking was developed in Finland in the 1990s as a summer training alternative for cross-country skiers.
Researchers found that low-impact walking with a pair of poles uses 90% of your body muscles (compared to 40% just walking without poles) and contributes to faster weight loss, improved cardiovascular health, and better posture and balance.
Doctors have also found the support of the poles is particularly helpful for people recovering from knee and hip replacements.
Using the poles helps you swing your arms and move your upper body which adds to the walking movement of the lower body for an overall low-impact workout.
For more information about the workshop and to register, stop by the front desk at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main St., or call the centre at 250-493-2111.
