Dave Carleton had a great week in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf action, scoring low net in the first flight with a seven-under 65. Garth Humphreys and Jeff Goodis were tied for second and third, each with 72 and Bob Fortune shot a net of 73.
In the second flight, Chuck Hartman was best with 71. David Evans was second with 72 and Andy Webster and Alf Vaagen third at 74.
Dave Smith had the low net in the third flight with 71. Joe Beggs was next with 72, Art Lapallainen, 75 and Sandy McDowell, 77. In the fourth flight, Jerry McKenna had 69 to take top spot. Gulbag Hans and Gary Hollingshead both shot nets of 70 and Herb Williams 72.
Twelve players shared the deuce pot with Jim Haddrell and Peter Schnurr each scoring a pair.