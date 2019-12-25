The $37,000 in proceeds from the 2019 Penticton and Friends Charity Golf Event were recently distributed to a variety of community groups. Representatives on hand for the handover were: Jen Anderson, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club; Tony Laing, Penticton and District Society for Community Living; Manisha Willms, OSNS; Guy Dow, Penticton and Friends; Roy Windeler, MS Society; Ivan McLelland, Village by the Station; Mona Hazell, B.C. Special Olympics; Tracy Van Raes, Starfish Program; Mary Beth Rutherford, Alzheimer Society; Sandra Richardson, Toys For Tots; and Bo Boxall, Toys for Tots. Funding was also provided to Moog and Friends Hospice and Discovery House.
