Spencer Young and Pierson Stanley provided the goals, and Nicholas Reitsma the goaltending, as the UBC Okanagan Heat defended their home turf with two wins this weekend.
UBCO defeated the Alberta Golden Bears and the Grant MacEwan Griffins by the same 1-0 scores at Nonis field in Canada West varsity soccer play.
The results extend UBCO's unbeaten streak to six games — five wins and a draw. The Heat (6-1-1) are first in CanWest, and nine points clear of the second-place UBC Thunderbirds (3-1-1) in the Pacific Division.
Young broke a deadlock with a second-half goal as the Heat neutralized the Golden Bears on Saturday.
Sam McDonald had a chance to put UBCO up in the 57th minute, but rang a penalty shot off the left post.
Three minutes later, the Heat earned redemption off another set-piece. This time, that same left post would come to benefit UBCO.
Young took a free kick from outside the box. His shot tipped off of goalie Liam Collens' fingertips, then the post and narrowly crossed the line for a 1-0 Heat lead.
Reitsma recorded his second clean sheet of the weekend and his fourth of the year. He now leads CanWest with six wins.
Stanley recorded his first CanWest goal in the 33rd minute against MacEwan on Friday after he finished a smooth passing play with Corbin Beachemin.
The Heat will take their unbeaten streak into Calgary to face the Dinos (4-3) on Saturday and Saskatoon on Sunday to meet the Saskatchewan Huskies (1-2-4).
Alberta (2-3-1) has now lost three straight while the Griffins are 1-3-2.
Women in search of scoring
The UBCO women remain winless on the season and in search of a goal after losing 5-0 to Alberta on Friday and 2-0 to MacEwan on Saturday night.
The Heat also lost twice on the road last weekend to the UNBC Timberwolves and Calgary Dinos.
The chances get better this weekend. UBCO flies to Winnipeg for games against the Wesmen (0-4) and Manitoba Bisons (1-3).
