The National Hockey League’s Central Scouting bureau released an updated version of the Players to Watch on Friday afternoon ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, including Penticton Vees forward and captain, Fin Williams receiving a ‘C’ grade.
Grades are given from ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ projecting where in the Draft players will be taken. An ‘A’-rated skater is slated to be a first-round selection while a ‘B’-ranked skater is slated to be picked in between the second or third round. A ‘C’-rated skater is projected to go anywhere from the fourth to seventh round of the Entry Draft.
Williams, 17, was named captain of the Vees just ahead of the Okanagan Cup tournament, while producing 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points over the span of the tournament. The North Vancouver, BC product is a BCHL champion, winning the league crown with the Prince George Spruce Kings during the 2018/19 season and posted 11 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in the following year, his first full season in the BCHL. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward has set his sights on the University of Michigan for his collegiate hockey career.
In total, the BCHL had three players named to the updated list that Central Scouting sent out, including Williams. Former Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson received an ‘A’ ranking while Chilliwack Chiefs forward Sasha Teleguine is ranked as a ‘C’ skater.