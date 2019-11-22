The reputation that Penticton’s Curling Classic has already generated on the World Curling Tour is so strong, two-time Brier champion Brad Gushue said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to participate.
Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker arrived in Penticton on Thursday from Newfoundland to compete against 23 other teams, including several former Brier champions, in the Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic at Penticton Curling Club.
It took almost a full day to travel from St. John’s, but competing against some of the best in the world for a share of $84,000 was too big an opportunity to pass up, said Gushue, whose teams enters this weekend’s World Curling Tour event as a favourite.
“We’re still feeling it today, but hopefully we’ll be recovered by Friday and ready to go,” he said Thursday.
With young children at home, Gushue said the teammates “carefully select” which events they participate in, but they had heard so many good things about Penticton they weren’t going to miss it this year.
“We don’t like to travel too too much early in the year and this is our first time out here, but we heard all kinds of good things about it,” he said. “It happened to fall a week before the Canada Cup next week in Leduc (Alta.), so the timing worked out very well.”
Getting to compete against world-class teams skipped by former Brier winners Brad Jacobs, Kevin Koe and WCT top-ranked teams skipped by John Morris and John Schuster made the decision to travel to Penticton easier, said Gushue, skip of the 2017 and 2018 Brier champions and 2017 World Curling Championships, as well as Olympic gold medal in 2006.
Gushue’s curling career started with great success as a teenager and he’s been one of Canada’s best curlers over the past 20 years.
At age 39, he looks back with very fond memories at everything he’s accomplished, especially coming from a small curling community in Newfoundland.
“Would I have imagined the success we’ve had looking back, probably not,” he said, “I guess like most teenagers, you think you can do anything with the whole world right in front of you ... certainly knowing at age 39 how difficult it is to achieve these things, I’m pretty proud of what we’ve done.”
Gushue said he’s pleased his success over the past 15 years has resulted in a huge surge in popularity of curling across Newfoundland.
“It’s been good,” he said. “I think the popularity of the sport across the province is at an all-time high.”
Considering how popular curling has become across Canada — with CBC and sports networks broadcasting major events in prime time — Gushue said having big-money bonspiels to attract top teams is crucial to keep growing the sport.
“I think the sport is in a really good place right now,” he said. “Obviously, the Grand Slam series that organizes events like this is important for players ... events like this where the money is really good is important.”
For many years, Gushue competed mainly against the top teams in Canada, but the WCT has allowed for more international competition, which is an added bonus, he said.
“The European guys are travelling a lot and we get to compete against them a lot,” he said.
“It’s a bonus for an event like this to get to see some international teams.”
Gushue admitted his and his teammates spend more time together during the winter months than they often do with their families and it takes a special bond to continue to excel at this level of sport.
“It’s a challenge with any team to figure out what’s going to make you as successful as possible,” he said. “Sometimes when you play together for a long time, you get complacent in some things.
It is a constant battle.
I don’t think there’s any true recipe for making a team successful.
Those teams that are successful are the ones willing to find those little edges and overcome some of the challenges of putting four strong-minded individuals in a small group or area for a long period of time.
“We spend more time together than we do with our families over a four to six-month period, so you have to work at it like any relationship.” Gushue said there are no plans for his team to slow down, but that will be reviewed following the 2020 season with long-term sights set on winning another Brier or two and hopefully another Olympic gold medal in China.
“We’re all in until the end of this cycle leading to the Winter Olympics in 2022 and then I’ll see who still wants to play with me,” he said with a smile.
Brad Gushue is a junior, Canadian, world and Olympic champion.
