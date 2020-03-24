U.S.-born forward Ryan McGuire has committed to the Penticton Vees for the 2020-21 season.
McGuire, 17, comes into his first full season of junior hockey after playing three seasons with Belmont Hill High School in the United States High School Hockey League.
The 6-foot-one, 185-pounder played in 90 games through three seasons, compiling 36 goals and 77 points while having a very strong 2019-20 campaign, amassing 22 goals and 38 points in just 30 games played.
The New Canaan, Conn., native has experience at the junior hockey level, getting into eight games over two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitols as an affiliate player and scored his first junior hockey goal in 2019. McGuire has also secured his collegiate future as he is committed to attend Colgate University in the fall of 2021.
The McGuire name is a household one in hockey circles as Ryan’s father, Pierre, spent six seasons within National Hockey League organizations.
Pierre was a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992 as a team scout and assistant coach before spending two seasons with the Hartford Whalers as an assistant coach, assistant general manager and finishing as the head coach, before two seasons with the Ottawa Senators.
Pierre transitioned to the booth shortly after that and is now a broadcaster with NBC Sports, where he has been since 2006.
“I’m extremely excited to be a part of such an amazing organization,” said Ryan McGuire. “I can’t wait for next season and I’m excited to get out to Penticton.”