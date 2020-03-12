Game over.
The second-round B.C. Hockey League playoff series between the Penticton Vees and Vernon Vipers that was to have gotten underway Friday has been suspended indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the shutdown extends far beyond the Okanagan, as the sport’s governing bodies at the provincial and national levels announced Thursday that all sanctioned hockey had been suspended until further notice.
“It’s a heartbreaking day for everyone: the captains, the 20-year-olds, the fans, everyone involved with the team,” Vees coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson said Thursday evening.
“It was so hard to go into the dressing room and tell the guys that we were done. There were more than a few tears shed today.”
Despite the sudden end to the season, Harbinson said he supported the decision to halt play because, “Health is what matters most.”
Three other BCHL playoff series are also in limbo, as are four playoff series in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, including the Princeton Posse versus the Kelowna Chiefs.
Kelowna was also to have hosted the Memorial Cup in late May, featuring the top major-junior teams from leagues across Canada, plus the host Rockets, but it too has been put on hold.
However, the head of the local organizing committee said planning for the event will continue in hopes of the event going ahead.
“Play will be suspended for, I believe, at least a couple of weeks. During that period of time the Canadian Hockey League will evaluate the situation. But we have been in discussions and we are continuing, at this point in time, to move forward with planning for the Memorial Cup,” Tom Dyas said Thursday.
"Everyone involved is, of course, aware of the severity of the pandemic and the fact that this is a very fluid situation.
"We as a host community hope the tournament can still go ahead, for the excitement and the economic benefit it would bring to Kelowna, but certainly not at the risk of endangering anyone."
Meanwhile, the operator of the South Okanagan Events Centre, where the Vees play, is working to rebook all of its shows, plus everything that had been booked for the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The move came in response to the B.C. government’s recommendation to cancel gatherings of more than 250 people.
“The safety and well-being of our employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is our top priority. We will continue to follow recommendations from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, B.C. government and local authorities as the situation develops,” Spectra Venue Management said in a press release.
The company will email patrons directly to update them on the status of their tickets and bookings.