No other players or staff members belonging to the Penticton Vees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 beyond a single player whose positive test was announced Nov. 27, the B.C. Hockey League club said Friday.
Despite the negative test results, all close contacts remain in quarantine until early next week when they will have completed their 14 days.
“I am very pleased with the professional approach our players, and of course our medical staff, took to ensure the situation would stay isolated,” Vees president Fred Harbinson said in a press release.
“I also want to take the time to thank our billets for all their support during these difficult times.”
The only other BCHL player to test positive for COVID-19 to date, according to the league, is a member of the Surrey Eagles, which also limited its outbreak to a single case.
The BCHL has postponed the start of its regular season to Dec. 8.