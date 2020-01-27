One more honour awaits the national champion 2012 Penticton Vees, the BC Hockey Hall of Fame announced Monday.
The squad, which will be inducted into the hall this summer, had one of the most historic seasons in the franchise’s history, posting a 54-4-2 record during their 60-game regular season and outscoring their opposition by a mark of 334 to 133.
Part of those 54 wins included a 42-game winning streak, which stands as the longest winning streak in BC Hockey League, Canadian Junior Hockey League and North American Junior Hockey history. The team also broke records for points with 110 and wins in a season with 54.
“This is a proud moment for our entire organization and community,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.
“The 2012 players and staff were a part of a magical season that will now be part of the fantastic history of hockey in B.C. This group of young men did so much to create what the Penticton Vees are today.”
Other inductees who will go into the hall at a ceremony July 24 at the South Okanagan Events Centre are Vernon native and former NHLer Eric Brewer; former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Mattias Ohlund; retired NHL linesman Jay Sharrers; Pacific Junior B Hockey League president Ray Stonehouse; and the Memorial Cup champion 2002 Kootenay Ice.
“This elite group of inductees have made a profound impact on hockey in British Columbia,” said Bernie Pascall, chairman of the hall’s selection committee.
“We are extremely proud to welcome them and recognize their outstanding achievements in hockey.”
In their run to a national title, the 2012 Vees defeated the Chilliwack Chiefs in six games before claiming the Interior Division Championship, beating the Merritt Centennials in five games. Penticton earned the Fred Page Cup after a four-game sweep of the Powell River Kings to advance to the Doyle Cup, which was won in five games as the Vees defeated the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
The Vees advanced to the Royal Bank Cup and, after falling in their opening two games of the tournament, strung together four consecutive wins, including a 3-0 victory over the Soo Thunderbirds in the semi-final before claiming the franchises’ third national championship with a 4-3 win over the Woodstock Slammers.
Three members of the team were selected in the 2011 National Hockey League Entry Draft as forward Mario Lucia was selected 60th overall by the Minnesota Wild, forward Steven Fogarty was taken 72nd overall by the New York Rangers and defenseman Mike Reilly was drafted 98th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Forward Wade Murphy was also drafted into the NHL during the 2013 Entry Draft, going 185th overall to the Nashville Predators.
Three players from the team – Steven Fogarty, Mike Reilly and Troy Stecher – have gone on to suit up in the NHL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.