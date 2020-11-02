The first day that sockeye salmon were reintroduced into the Okanagan River channel in Penticton was a “really good day,” explains Herb Alec, the Penticton Indian Band hatchery operator.
“People were crying and it was a really emotional day.”
Since May 2004, the Okanagan National Alliance has been releasing salmon back into Okanagan rivers and lakes to replenish the salmon population.
ONA’s first release was in the range of 350,000 sockeye salmon and, more recently, it’s been as high as 4.2 million.
This year is on track to be the best return yet.
“We’re estimating about 125,000 to 150,000 in the Oliver area and between 5,000 and 15,000 in the Penticton channel area,” says Howie Wright, ONA fisheries program manager.
However, with some of the more recent walk-abouts that ONA has done, it might be higher in the Penticton area, he says.
ONA will then take no more than 10% of sockeye salmon returning to fertilize for the following year.
The ONA — which represents Okanagan Indian Band, Upper Nicola Band, Westbank First Nation, Penticton Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian Band and Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands and the Colville Confederated Tribes — has been working specifically on salmon restoration since 2004.
Today, the work is done through their brood stock and hatchery programs.
The technicians catch salmon through a netting system and then transfer them into a holding cage for bio-sampling and milt (the semen of a male fish) collection.
Snow has been working in salmon restoration programs for 19 years. This year the ONA has set it up differently, he explains.
“We’re taking all the females live to our hatchery, and they get processed out at the hatchery.”
The hatchery is located on Penticton Indian Band land. It opened in 2014. The facility is 25,000 square feet and has the capacity to rear eight million eggs.
The brood stock collection is confined to a small section of river in Oliver.
Once ONA releases salmon into the Okanagan River channel in Penticton, the salmon will migrate down into Skaha Lake – their nursery – for one year.
After a year, they swim down to the Columbia River, and then to the ocean where they will live for three years, traveling all the way up to Alaska and heading out towards Japan, before turning around and going home to spawn and then die.
The program revolves mostly around sockeye salmon. But in 2016, they began collecting chinook eggs from the Chief Joseph hatchery from the Colville Tribe, in Malott, Wash., and releasing them in the Okanagan, as a ceremonial release.
That changed this year when they collected three wild chinook salmon. This will be the first time the hatchery will be fertilizing and hatching chinook eggs harvested from the Okanagan River. They will be releasing them in the coming year.
The ONA believes it is essential to replenish the stock of salmon, so Okanagan Nation members will have salmon to eat for future generations.
“When the fish comes back, the culture comes back,” says Alec.
“Some of the people call it a responsibility for the Okanagan, and we are helping move forward that responsibility.”
