The 2020 Ironman competition in Penticton was officially cancelled, Friday.
Ironman Canada sent out the following news release shortly after noon on Friday, May 15:
Based on the mandate from the Province of British Columbia in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRONMAN Canada - Penticton triathlon originally scheduled for August 30 cannot take place in 2020. We are working diligently on all potential options and further event updates will be communicated as soon as possible. Athletes that are registered for the race will receive an email with further details. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.
