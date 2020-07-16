This week participants in the Summerland Senior Golf League played a team event counting three players par points per hole.
The winning team with 123 points was Jeff Goodis, Don Brennan, Glen Brennan and Gary Hollingshead.
Finishing second by countback was the team of Alf Vaagen, Les Brough, Doug Marchesi and Mike Van Tegham with 122 points.
Third place went to Peter Schnurr, Chuck Harman, Al Thomas and Art Lapallainen, also with 122 points.
Fourth place went to Dennis Glasscock, Bob Dickeson, Frank Davie and George Carswell with 121 points.