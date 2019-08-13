Kelowna Rockets prospect Pavel Novak secured a fifth-place finish for the Czech Republic with an overtime goal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday morning.
After falling 7-1 against Canada on Wednesday, the Czech Republic faced off against the Americans for their final game of the tournament.
With the game tied 3-3, they headed into overtime. While on the power play, Novak ripped home the winning goal to secure the victory and finish their tournament on a high note in Breclav, Czech Republic.
The 2000-born forward had a goal and scored in the shootout against the Swiss in their opening game Aug. 5.
The Rockets selected Novak 13th overall in the first round of the 2019 CHL Import Draft.
Last season, while playing with Motor Ceske Budejovice U19, he suited up for 31 games, recording 29 goals and 16 assists for 45 points.
