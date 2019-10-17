In what is believed to have been a first in B.C., a Penticton family this past weekend iced an entire four-man officiating crew for a competitive hockey game.
Grant Konno and his sons, Ethan, 17, Ryan, 22, and Nathan, 19, suited up together to call a game in the midget tier 2 tournament.
Larry Krause, BC Hockey's officiating development leader, said it’s the first time, to his knowledge, that a father and sons have achieved the feat in this province.
"The Konno family are a tremendous asset to hockey in the South Okanagan region serving the game as a quartet at a time in hockey history where we are continually looking to enhance our numbers regionally, provincially and across Canada," said Krause.
"Grant Konno along with his sons are a referee assigner's dream team: one call does it all with the Konno foursome of reffing expertise arriving to officiate any game at any time at any rink."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.