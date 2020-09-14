Len Filek won the Summerland Golf and Country Club men's club championship, finishing with a two-day total of 145.
Kelly Jones was the low net winner with 138.
Warren Julien was the first flight champion with a gross score of 156. Dwain Sandrelli was the low net winner with 152. Brian Chadwick won the second flight with a low gross of 164. Alf Vaagen was the low net winner with 145.
In the third flight, Ken Bridgeman was tops with a gross score of 179. Jeff Clarke was the low net winner with 150. Graham Baggeley was tops in the fourth flight with a gross score of 183. George Carswell was low net champion with 145.
A total of 60 golfers participated in the two-day event, which concluded Friday.