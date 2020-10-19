The winning team in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League with 89 points included Dennis Glasscock, Jeff Clarke, Joe Beggs and Mike Van Tighem.
Second place by countback with 86 points was Doug Steinke, Bob Houston and Dave Ludway. Third place went to Art Lappalainen, Len Good, Doug Marchesi and Cary Herschmiller.
The fourth-place team with 82 points went to the team of Jim Haddrell, Terry Steinke, Jack Johnson and Bob Fortune.
It was the conclusion of league play for the season and for the final week it featured “reverse waltz” rules counting three-two-one scores.
Five players shared the deuce pot, Barry Wicker, Dwain Sandrelli, Doug Steinke, Jeff Goodis and Terry Steinke.