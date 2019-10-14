Ask Kelowna Rockets assistant coach Vern Fiddler about one of his rookies, and be prepared to take notes.
Fiddler — in charge of the forwards on head coach Adam Foote’s staff — has plenty to say about 17-year-old Czech Republic right-winger Pavel Novak.
“He’s got a really high compete level,” Fiddler said Tuesday after practice. “And obviously great vision. His demeanour and his attitude have been outstanding as far as coaching. … That’s one of, probably, his best attributes. He just listens and he’s a sponge to everything. And obviously his skill set is high end. …”
It didn’t stop there, but in the interests of brevity, let’s just say the Rockets are overjoyed at how quickly Novak has adjusted to the Rockets and to North America.
“You ask what he brings, he brings so much you don’t really know what to narrow it down to,” Fiddler added. “At the same time, he’s looking to get better every practice. That’s what I love about him so much.”
Whoa, that’s high praise from a coach who played nearly 900 NHL games in a 17-year professional hockey career.
If you’ve seen the Rockets live this season, though, it’s easy to see what has Fiddler is talking about.
Heading into Friday night’s game against the Seattle Thunderbirds, Novak had three goals and five assists in seven games. That’s best among all Western Hockey League rookies.
He blasted home his first goal this season in a 6-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans last Wednesday. The Ams had no chance stopping a big slap shot from the slot on the power play.
Against the Everett Silvertips two weeks ago, he set up Liam Kindree on another power-play goal.
Novak slid into the Silvertips zone along the right wing. He’s a right-handed shot, so he was able to sweep a pass back across the play to a wide-open Kindree near the left wing.
That’s some of the vision Fiddler mentioned earlier.
“He’s fit really nice into our lineup and he’s been a great guy on the top six forwards on the right side,” Fiddler said, “and added a lot to our power play.”
Novak also scored both goals in Kelowna’ 2-1 win over the Cougars in Prince George last Friday.
His early success has led NHL Central Scouting to include Novak on the Players to Watch list. As a C-grade prospect (now, at least), he’s a projected fourth-round NHL draft possibility.
Novak said he was excited to be on the list.
“I’m really happy, it’s really good news for me,” he told Kelownarockets.com. “But I will keep working hard for the draft in June.”
It’s almost like he didn’t miss a beat from playing on a larger ice surface in Europe.
“In the beginning, I think the smaller ice was harder, but now it’s OK,” Novak added. “I’m getting used to the smaller rink.”
The Rockets selected Novak 13th overall in last spring’s import draft.
He also played this summer for the host Czechs at the Hlinka Gretzky. It was his second time representing his country at the tournament. In four games, he had three points, including the overtime winner against the Americans to secure fifth place.
About the only drawback might be his size. At five-foot-10 and 170 pounds, he’s not the most imposing player.
As you might expect, the coaches aren’t worried about it. Fiddler said while they expect all players to hit lulls in their seasons, Novak has been hitting the gym to maintain his fitness. He proved he’s able to withstand the rigours of the 68-game WHL schedule in back-to-back games. Playing twice in as many nights can be where rookies stumble, Fiddler said.
“He’s really feisty,” the coach said. “He’s a guy that’s finishing his checks. He’s blocked some shots. He’s bounced right back. … He’s got the stamina to hold up.”
Novak, however, admits he’s coming into a situation that’s — pardon the pun — foreign territory. It’s a more physical, demanding game in Canada.
“Here (there are) more games,” Novak said. “We have in Czech, I think, 50 games in one season and some games with the national team. We play (68) games here and then playoffs. It’s more physical here, more skating. It’s a little bit slower back home, I think.”
If nothing else, his start proves he has the skill and approach to keep improving. That’s all anyone can ask, Fiddler said. Considering how far from home he is, the language and cultural differences, Novak has already exceeded expectations.
“He makes players on the ice better, and that’s a huge attribute to have,” Fiddler said. “He’s fit in really well, really quick.”
Novak and the Rockets are back home tonight to face the Kamloops Blazers. Game time is 7 p.m. at Prospera Place.
---
AFTERBURNERS
Kyle Topping has four assists and Pavel Novak had a goal and two helpers as the Kelowna Rockets exploded for an 8-3 win over the Thunderbirds in Seattle on Friday night.
Nolan Foote had two goals while singles came from Kaedan Korczak, Mark Liwiski, Michael Farren and Alex Swetlikoff.
Roman Basran had 26 saves as Kelowna went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Seattle actually led the game 2-0 at the halfway point before Kelowna scored four straight to end the second period.
For Farren and Liwiski, it was their first goals of the season.
Upcoming games
Oct. 19: Kelowna at Kamloops
Nov. 11: Kelowna at Kamloops
Nov. 16: Kamloops at Kelowna
Dec. 27: Kamloops at Kelowna
Jan. 10: Kelowna at Kamloops
Jan. 11: Kamloops at Kelowna
March 13: Kelowna at Kamloops
March 14: Kamloops at Kelowna
Blazers to watch
Connor Zary is tied for the Blazers team lead in scoring with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games. He had a goal in their last game against the Silvertips last weekend.
Over-age forward Ryan Hughes netted the overtime winner for the Blazers in their last meeting with the Rockets. He has five points over three games since being dealt to Kamloops by the Saskatoon Blades.
