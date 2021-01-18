ST. MORITZ, Sui.—Justin Kripps and his Canadian bobsleigh crew slid to the World Cup podium in both the two- and four-man events on the same weekend for just the fourth time of their career, and first ever at the birthplace of the sport in St. Moritz, Switzlerland.
The 34-year-old Kripps of Summerland, B.C., who teamed up with Cam Stones, of Whitby, Ont., to win his first-ever two-man medal on the only non-refrigerated track in the world on Saturday, matched that bronze-medal performance Sunday where he drove to his 10th career four-man medal as a pilot.
Kripps and Stones completed the rare double-medal weekend while teaming up with Ryan Sommer (White Rock, B.C.) and Ben Coakwell (Saskatoon). Two decent pushes combined with two solid drives down the 1,700-metre naturally iced piece of sliding sport art added up to a third-place time of 2:10.05.
“It was awesome for us to get a double podium here in St. Mortiz. We sure missed the crowds and the champagne this year but we’re loving building this momentum together,” said Kripps, whose team also won the silver at the season’s first four-man race last weekend in Winterberg.
“Everything is crisp with the team on and off the ice, and that is a big part of our success. The devil is in the details. We’ve talked as a team about being the best in the world at each of our individual jobs, and I believe that is what is happening.”
Team Kripps also won medals in both race disciplines on the same weekend at the 2019 World Championships in Whistler as well as World Cup stops in Lake Placid, New York, and Konigssee, Germany, over the last two seasons.
It is just the third time a Canadian sled has accomplished the feat in St. Moritz in more than 80 years.
After winning silver in the two-man race in 2005, two-time Olympic medallist Pierre Lueders captured the gold in the four-man race. Olympic four-man champion, Vic Emery, also won the four-man World Cup race on the historic track in 1965 – one day after placing third in the two-man competition. Team Kripps also won the four-man in St. Moritz last year.
“It is always an honour to hear those kinds of stats and accomplishments. It means a lot to all of us to be in the same conversation as some of the legendary Canadian athletes who came before us,” added Kripps. “There have not been too many times that we have been on the podium in both the two- and four-man races on the same weekend so I am really pumped for the crew.”
The World Cup circuit now travels to Konigssee, Germany.