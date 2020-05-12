Next year’s BC Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is shaping up to be a double-header.
Organizers this week cancelled the 2020 induction dinner and auction that was scheduled for July 24 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“In following the cancellation of many other large events in Penticton for the summer of 2020, it was clear that we would not be able to move forward in the planning and execution of this event,” the hall said in a press release.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, but the most likely outcome is that we induct our 2020 inductees at an induction celebration in July of 2021. Please stay tuned to our social media and website for updates.”
Those who purchased dinner tickets online via credit card will have refunds put directly onto their cards. Those who paid cash or cheque will get a refund cheque in the mail.
This year’s inductee in the team category is the 2012 Penticton Vees.
The squad had one of the most historic seasons in the franchise’s history, posting a 54-4-2 record during their 60-game regular season and outscoring their opposition by a mark of 334 to 133.
Part of those 54 wins included a 42-game winning streak, which stands as the longest winning streak in BC Hockey League, Canadian Junior Hockey League and North American Junior Hockey history. The team also broke records for points with 110 and wins in a season with 54.
Other inductees are Vernon native and former NHLer Eric Brewer; former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Mattias Ohlund; retired NHL linesman Jay Sharrers; Pacific Junior B Hockey League president Ray Stonehouse; and the Memorial Cup champion 2002 Kootenay Ice.