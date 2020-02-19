Penticton freestyle skier Brayden Kuroda died suddenly on Monday night. He was 19.
A bulletin from Freestyle Canada said the sport’s community is devastated by the news the national moguls development team athlete had died.
“Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man,” said Peter Judge, Freestyle Canada’s chief executive officer.
“The hearts, thoughts and prayers of our entire community go out to Brayden’s teammates, friends and family – most particularly his parents Ken and Berva Kuroda.”
Freestyle Canada confirmed the news on Tuesday, but declined to comment further.
Kuroda began his love affair with moguls early at Apex Mountain.
Memories of him flying off jumps that seemed too big for a boy that young are what many remember of him. He moved on from the Apex Freestyle Club (coached by his dad) to the B.C. team until reaching his goal this season of competing for Canada on the national team.
Kuroda was the third highest Canadian on home soil at the World Cup in Calgary recently as his parents watched from the bottom of the course.
An excellent student, Kuroda ended up with an 87% average in Grade 12 while juggling classes to pursue his skiing dreams.
He had dreams of becoming a surgeon after pursuing his Olympic ambition. Accepted into the University of Calgary’s Biomedical Science Honours Program, he deferred so he could give his all to skiing.
Freestyle Canada is working with the various Canadian Sport Institutes to provide support services to its athletes and staff in this difficult time, the organization said.
He is survived by parents Ken and Berva Kuroda, among others.
A GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses was posted late Tuesday night by friends Shelly Covert and Karyn Holinaty.
