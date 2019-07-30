Kelowna Rockets goaltender coach Adam Brown is headed to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Canada’s under-18 team. The tournament is Aug. 5-10 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Piestany, Slovakia.
This is the third time Brown has joined Hockey Canada in the role; he was goaltending consultant for Team White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and earlier this spring at the U18 worlds.
Canada will face Slovakia in pre-tournament action on Saturday in Piestany before moving to Breclav, where it opens the Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Finland on Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. PT.
All Team Canada games are to be broadcast by TSN.
Last year, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak helped Canada capture gold on home ice, defeating Sweden 6-2.
Canada has won gold 22 times in 28 years of under-18 competition, along with two silvers and a bronze.
