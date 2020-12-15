Penticton swimmer Justin Fotherby is the latest recipient of a national training bursary previously awarded to the likes of Canadian Olympians Ryan Cochrane and Kierra Smith.
KISU Swim Club announced this week that Fotherby and his coach, Tina Hoeben, are the 2020-21 recipients of Swimming Canada’s Dr. Jeno Tihanyi Bursary.
The award, which goes to a single tandem each year, is aimed at high-performance swimmers who are on track to compete at the international level.
“This bursary will provide my coach and I the training and competitive opportunities that will play a key role in furthering my potential for performance excellence,” says Fotherby.
“I am both humbled and honoured to have been chosen for this award.”
When it’s safe to do so, Fotherby and Hoeben will travel to Swimming Canada’s high-performance centre in Vancouver to train.
Fotherby has his sights set on the Olympic trials in Toronto in April, when he’s also set to be presented the bursary in front of his peers.
Tihanyi was a swimming coach for 51 years and is a member of the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame. His most famous pupil was Alex Baumann, who won two gold medals and set two world records at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and is widely regarded as Canada’s best-ever swimmer.