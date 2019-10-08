There’s no reason to press any panic buttons at this point in the Okanagan Sun season. But that doesn’t mean head coach Jamie Boreham’s team is taking their most recent loss lightly.
A week ago, the Sun fell flat in a 44-9 loss to the undefeated, first-place Rams in Langley.
“Obviously it wasn’t a good outing for us,” Sun lineman Daniel Townsend said after practice Friday. “But we’re going to try and come together and be a team here and handle our business one week at a time.”
It was an especially difficult loss since the Sun was minutes away from handing Langley its first loss of the season when they met a month ago in Kelowna.
The Rams scored in the final minute to win 14-10. Such dramatics were not needed last week.
“The score was ugly, it was bad,” Boreham said. “We didn’t necessarily get ‘out-physicaled,’ we got out-executed. Even when we had good calls on, we weren’t executing.
“We’ve been fixing that rather quickly.”
No doubt. There are two games remaining in the regular season, and the Sun (4-4) can still finish third in the B.C. Football Conference. The team they have to beat to get there, however, is here Sunday.
Not only that, the Vancouver Island Raiders (4-4) are heading here knowing they laid a beating on the Sun earlier this season.
V.I. was a 37-13 winner in late August, a game in which the Sun used three quarterbacks — to throw five interceptions.
That’s not something the Sun is thinking about, however. They’re not thinking about history at all, Boreham said.
“Getting stuck there doesn’t help us,” the coach said. “Making sure we’ve got the corrections done, that’s most important and then get on to the next one.”
Boreham said the Sun need to “execute to perfection” against the Raiders. They do a few things well and have good athletes.
They present problems in all areas of the game.
Townsend said he remembers a game the Sun made more difficult with mistakes.
“They’re a good football team, and when you punish yourself, they’re going to make you pay,” he said.
The players, however, realize what they need to do. After a lopsided loss, Boreham said the players responded with a good week in practice.
The coaches didn’t lean on the players, Boreham said, and that’s a good thing.
“If you’ve got to get on someone after you took a butt-whooping, maybe those aren’t the football guys you want on your team,” he said.
SUN SPOTS
Kickoff Sunday at the Apple Bowl is 1 p.m. … Tickets are 2-for-1 for the last home game. … The Sun’s regular season ends Oct. 20 in Victoria against the Westshore Rebels (6-2). … The BCFC takes another bye week after games this weekend. … Also this weekend, the Kamloops Broncos (0-8) are at Westshore and the Rams (8-0) are at the Valley Huskers (2-6).
Players to watch
V.I. Raiders
Mike West has caught 33 passes for 450 yards (13.6 yard average) and seven touchdowns. ... QB Jake Laberge has thrown 12 TDs and only 5 INTs.
Sun
RB Kelton Kouri continues to carry the mail with Malcolm Miller injured. Kouri has 608 yards rushing, second best in the BCFC. ... DBs Nate Adams and Garret Cape each have 4 INTs.
