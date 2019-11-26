I can’t imagine a day when I could talk about Kelowna Rockets coach Adam Foote the way Adrian Dater speaks about him.
Covering the Colorado Avalanche for 25 years gives you a little leeway, I suppose.
“The first thing you notice is that big honker of a nose,” Dater said while watching a Rockets practice last week. “He’s always had that big hawk-like nose.”
Just for the record, Mr. Foote, those were Adrian Dater’s words, not mine.
By now you’re probably wondering who this Dater guy is.
The 54-year-old journalist broke into sportswriting as Colorado Avalanche beat reporter at the Denver Post newspaper.
He’d been freelancing at the paper in the early 1990s when a source called the newsroom and tipped him off to the story that would launch his career.
“I sort of, luckily, broke the story of the (Quebec) Nordiques moving to Denver,” he said. “That was my scoop, and because of that they gave me the full-time beat.”
That was the spring of 1995 — during the strike-shortened NHL season — and the Nordiques had just finished first in the Northeast Division.
But soon after a first-round playoff exit, Marcel Aubut sold the Nordiques to COMSAT Entertainment Group, owners of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.
Dater can still remember the first time he met Foote, a mainstay on the Nordiques-Avs blue line for 16 seasons.
There had been no rumours about Denver getting an NHL team, so nobody expected them when they landed. They didn’t even have a name yet, but held a “Meet the Team” event during the off-season.
Dater said Foote and the players were all wearing “Colorado NHL” T-shirts.
“I didn’t know my wrist watch from a wrist shot,” Dater said. “This team just drops in our lap in Denver and all of a sudden I’m trying to learn more about him and the players.
“He was one of the players who was young and part of the future of the team, so he was obviously a guy I wanted to talk to. … He’s always been a well-spoken guy, a very confident guy.”
Denver and the state of Colorado quickly embraced the club. With Foote, Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Claude Lemieux — and later trading for goaltender Patrick Roy — the Avs took the NHL by storm their first season in Denver.
They won the Pacific Division under coach Marc Crawford with 104 points, then beat the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings before sweeping the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.
Colorado’s run to the cup ignited a love affair in Denver — and a war in Detroit.
Colorado’s rivalry with the Red Wings continued, and it reached such a fever pitch that Dater would later write a book about their epic encounters throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.
Blood Feud: The Inside Story of Pro Sports’ Nastiest and Best Rivalry of Its Era chronicles those bitter years.
Dater is quick to remind you it was Slava Kozlov’s hit on Foote in Game 6 of their 1996 conference final that took their battles to a new level.
Foote and Kozlov were tangled up as they skated toward the boards. Foote turned to skate away, but Kozlov turned and pushed Foote’s head into the glass.
The Avs defenceman fell to the ice, and Kozlov gave him another shot in the back of the head for good measure.
Foote stood up, bleeding from a cut that needed about 20 stitches to close.
There was no penalty on the play.
Perhaps spurred on by what had happened to Foote, Lemieux bashed the Wings’ Kris Draper into the boards from behind. The facial injuries kept Draper out of hockey for six months.
“It’s a book that kind of wrote itself,” said Dater. “It was an incredible time to cover the team. … To go through that rivalry, it was the best that I’ve ever seen in any sport, and I grew up in Boston as a Yankee hater. It was that serious.”
Between 1996 and 2002, Detroit and Colorado “shared” five of seven Stanley Cups. They shared no love for each other, though.
“It was nasty and vicious and bloody, and it was also brilliant hockey,” Dater said.
Dater was in Kelowna during an Avalanche road trip. He had time between games, so he detoured into the Okanagan.
Dater is no longer with the Post. He ran into personal trouble, and admitted he had been battling addictions.
Inappropriate social media posts led to his dismissal a few years ago.
Now, he runs coloradohockeynow.com.
He said his readers were excited to learn he’d be speaking with Foote.
Perhaps his favourite Foote memory — outside of the Detroit games — was Colorado’s 2001 Stanley Cup victory over the New Jersey Devils. It was Game 6, late in the first period.
“The team was just reeling at that time,” Dater said. “Patrick Roy was just barely keeping them in the game with his saves. All of a sudden (Foote) beats Brodeur with a 50-footer. The Avalanche never trailed from that point on in the series.”
Colorado beat the Devils 4-0 in Game 6 and 3-1 in Game 7.
Life had started to change for the Foote family around that time. His sons, Cal and Nolan, were still preschoolers.
Colorado made the Western finals against (who else?) Detroit in 2002, but that was Foote’s last deep run into the post-season. He retired in 2011.
Nolan is now captain of the Rockets, and Cal is playing for the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL. Both are draft picks of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
When Foote does return to Denver, it’s like he’d never left, Dater said. Avs fans will likely never forget his time there.
“Everybody just remembers that number, too, 52. It’s just an iconic number in Denver that, obviously, will never be worn again.”
Dave Trifunov is a reporter covering the Rockets. Email: dave.trifunov@ok.bc.ca. Call: 250-470-0753.
