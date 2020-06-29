Summerland Golf and Country Club participated in the ladies Zone 2 challenge, a fundraiser to help fund travel for junior golfers.
Linda Brussee was the overall and first-flight winner with a net score of 71. Lil Smith was second with 73 and Pat Gartrell third with 75.
In the second flight, Barb Oleschuk was the winner with a net score of 73. Helen Benallick and Ellen Clay were tied for second with 75 each.
In senior men's play, the league used "Waltz Time" where each team counted one net score on the first hole, two net scores on the second hole and three on the third, hence 1, 2, 3 and repeat.
The winning team with 88 points was Dennis Glasscock, Ken Bridgeman, Pat Witzaney and Rick Drewnisz.
Second place with 87 points was Jeff Goodis, Jim Young, Rod Zornes and Gulbag Hans.
Finishing third by countback with 84 points was Bob Fortune, Mike Van Tighem, Andy Webster and Jordan Par.
Fourth place went to Jim Haddrell, Warren Julien, Terry McKay and Al Thomas.