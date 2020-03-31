As I walked into Penticton city council chambers on Nov. 5, I was shocked to see the room full.
Although I was there to speak in support of an alternate development, the majority of the crowd was there in regards to the 180-unit rental building proposed at 3790 South Main St.
Nearly every person at the public hearing spoke in favour of the project, and many spoke positively about the increase in rental stock, something Penticton desperately needs.
Of the eight people who spoke, seven spoke about the traffic and speeds of vehicles impacting their neighbourhood and quality of life. This seems to be a nearly universal feeling from residents and something that we can entirely control.
Many spoke about enforcing speed limits. Although admirable, it’s not only unsustainable, it does little to impact driver behaviour long-term.
Much better would be a change to the built environment that makes speeding nearly impossible.
The city’s revitalization work on Main Street is a good example of changing driver behaviour. The cars coming up to the pedestrian level at the intersections reduces speed.
Recent changes to Westminster Avenue, including reducing travel lanes and the installation of a new curb extension at Brunswick, will eliminate passing and reduce speeding in the area. More dynamic speed limit signs which alert drivers of their speed also seem to help.
Vision Zero, a road safety framework originally pioneered in Sweden, aims to completely eliminate death and injury on the roads through an approach of creating failsafe systems in road designs, improved vehicle design and speed control. In Penticton, we have largely a 30 km/h downtown zone, but compliance continues to be relatively poor. More changes to the built environment are needed.
In her bid to reinstate 50 km/h speed limits in the downtown in 2019, Coun. Katie Robinson said, “It doesn’t make any sense to me to put in rules nobody follows.”
It should be noted, three people were hit by drivers on Ellis just prior to this council meeting. All three survived. This motion was defeated 6-1.
Drivers speed along Winnipeg and Ellis, and driver compliance entering the downtown via Main Street just north of Eckhardt Avenue is also poor.
Ellis Street is far too wide to expect widespread compliance of speed limits. The pedestrian crossings at Ellis and Nanaimo are also far too wide, and are unnecessarily dangerous for pedestrians. Increased density west of Ellis Street will result in increased pedestrian activity here.
One way in which cities are experimenting with long-term changes to make streets safer and more friendly to people is something called tactical urbanism.
Tactical urbanism involves temporary, low-cost changes to the built environment to slow vehicle speed and improve neighbourhood vibrancy. If the temporary installations prove to be popular, they can easily be permanently installed.
According to Vision Zero, a pedestrian is killed 85% of the time when a driver hits them going 50 km/h while pedestrians stand a 90% chance of survival when hit by a driver going 30.
In addition, lower speed limits increase fuel consumption, reduce pollution and reduce noise. A central tenet of Vision Zero that life and health can never been exchanged for other benefits within society.
Reducing car speeds makes our city safer, can be easily accomplished, and is politically beneficial. It is time more steps are taken to action it.