A member of the Penticton Vees has been invited to try out for the Swiss national team that is slated to compete at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.
Stefano Bottini is one of 34 players who will vie for a spot on the U-20 team’s roster for the prestigious, Christmastime tournament.
The 18-year-old native of Lugano, Switzerland played in 10 games throughout the BCHL pre-season Okanagan Cup, during which he scored a goal and four assists.
The six-foot-one, 180-pound forward has already suited up for four games at the national level at the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Bottini spent last season with the Lugano U-20 team, for which he carded 40 points in 43 games.
Team Switzerland is slated to open camp Dec. 6 in Europe, before travelling to Canada on Dec. 12 and spending time in quarantine before the tournament.
Raymond Fust of the BCHL Chillwack Chiefs has also been invited to try out for the Swiss team.