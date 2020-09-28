How’s this for a hot start? Through two games in the Okanagan Cup, the Penticton Vees are undefeated and have outscored the opposition 15-2.
The four-team BCHL Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament began this past weekend with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Penticton for a two-games set, and the West Kelowna Warriors winning both games in their home-and-home series against the Vernon Vipers.
Vees starting netminder Yaniv Perets stopped all 20 shots he faced to pick up the shutout in Friday’s 7-0 thrashing of the ‘Backs.
Tristan Amonte and Quinn Hutson each scored twice, while Devlin O’Brien, Jackson Niedermayer and Drew Elser notched singles.
The Vees went right back to work Saturday and scored four times in the first period as they handed Salmon Arm another convincing 8-2 loss.
Kaeden Lane stopped 20 of 22 shots to earn his first win in the BCHL.
Hutson had another pair, as did Luc Wilson, while Niedermayer, O’Brien, Jack Bar and Ryan Upson also bulged the twine.
Goals weren’t quite as plentiful in the West Kelowna-Vernon series.
Elan Bar Lev Wise scored just 10 seconds into the first period as his Warriors cruised to a 4-1 win over the Vipers at Royal LePage Place.
Felix Trudeau collected two goals and Deegan Mofford had the other for West Kelowna, while Ryan Shostak was Vernon’s only scorer.
In the back half Saturday at Kal Tire Place, the Vipers led 1-0 after the first period, but couldn’t find a reply for two second-period goals from Mofford and Carter Wilkie, as the Warriors skated to a 2-1 win.
This coming weekend will see the Warriors and Vees put their perfect records on the line in a home-and-home series that starts Friday night in Penticton.
Vernon returns to action Oct. 7 in Penticton, while Salmon Arm next hits the ice Oct. 23 in Penticton.
The Okanagan Cup tournament, which is set to run through Nov. 14, will see each team playing four games against each of the other three clubs. There will be no fans in the stands, but all games will be broadcast online on Hockey TV and some games will be shown on Shaw TV.
The 2020-21 regular season is scheduled to start Dec. 1.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees have traded overage defenceman Peter Muzyka to the Powell River Kings for future considerations. Muzyka was slated to attend Cornell University this fall, but the school’s hockey season was cancelled due to the pandemic. BCHL teams can only have six 20-year-olds on their rosters, meaning Muzyka, who carded just three assists in 39 games for the Vees last season, was the odd man out. “We wanted to give Peter a chance to go somewhere that he could get playing time in a critical season for him,” Vees GM Fred Harbinson said in a press release…. The Nanaimo Clippers and Victoria Grizzles were the only other BCHL teams in action this past weekend. The Clippers won 2-1 and 4-3, respectively. The rest of the league begins exhibition play next weekend using structures similar to the Okanagan Cup.