Junior Hockey

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak skates away from Simon Knak of the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place on Feb. 8, 2020. Korczak is in Las Vegas at Golden Knights training camp.

 Marissa Baeker/Shoot the Breeze

NHL teams opened their 2021 training camps Monday, with 27 former or current Kelowna Rockets listed on rosters across the league. The NHL is to run its 56-game regular season from Jan. 13 to May 8. There will be no preseason games.

The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-20 return-to-play format were permitted to open their camps as early as Dec. 31.

Below is the list of Rockets on rosters by team:

Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund. Dillon Dube, Justin Kirkland

Chicago Blackhawks: Duncan Keith, Michael Krutil

Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau

Edmonton Oilers: Tyson Barrie, Leon Draisaitl

Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber

Nashville Predators: Colton Sissons

New Jersey Devils: Nolan Foote, Damon Severson, Nick Merkley

Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson

Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski

Tampa Bay Lightning: Cal Foote, Luke Schenn, Devante Stephens

Toronto Maple Leafs: Rourke Chartier

Vancouver Canucks: Alex Edler, Kole Lind, Tyler Myers

Vegas Golden Knights: Gage Quinney, Kaedan Korczak

Washington Capitals: Lucas Johansen

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey