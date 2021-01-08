NHL teams opened their 2021 training camps Monday, with 27 former or current Kelowna Rockets listed on rosters across the league. The NHL is to run its 56-game regular season from Jan. 13 to May 8. There will be no preseason games.
The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-20 return-to-play format were permitted to open their camps as early as Dec. 31.
Below is the list of Rockets on rosters by team:
Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund. Dillon Dube, Justin Kirkland
Chicago Blackhawks: Duncan Keith, Michael Krutil
Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau
Edmonton Oilers: Tyson Barrie, Leon Draisaitl
Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber
Nashville Predators: Colton Sissons
New Jersey Devils: Nolan Foote, Damon Severson, Nick Merkley
Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson
Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski
Tampa Bay Lightning: Cal Foote, Luke Schenn, Devante Stephens
Toronto Maple Leafs: Rourke Chartier
Vancouver Canucks: Alex Edler, Kole Lind, Tyler Myers
Vegas Golden Knights: Gage Quinney, Kaedan Korczak
Washington Capitals: Lucas Johansen
Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey