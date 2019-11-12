WEST KELOWNA - The West Kelowna Warriors have been purchased and will immediately begin to operate under new ownership. The new owners are principal owner, John Murphy, and local resident, Rod Hume. Mr. Murphy and Mr. Hume plan to be very involved in the day to day running of the team and will assume the roles of Governor and Managing Partner, respectively.
“It is with great excitement that Rod Hume and I take over the West Kelowna Warriors,” said Murphy. “We share a passion for hockey, for developing student athletes, and for the great community of West Kelowna and the greater Okanagan region. The Warriors have been a successful franchise in the best college track Junior A league in the country and we intend to continue this tradition. The past few years have been a period of instability for the franchise and today that changes. Our mission is to consistently compete for Cups, to provide an environment where young men can develop into college hockey players, and to be a positive force in the community. We have a plan and can’t wait to get started.”
The new owners will continue to operate the team out of its home, Royal LePage Place. The Warriors have over half of the 2019-2020 BCHL season still to play.
Mr. Murphy and Mr. Hume envision creating a development model that benefits the Warriors and the community.
“We want to create a program that is second to none in terms of development,” Hume said. “This can start even before players reach the Junior age, and we want to be supporters of youth hockey in the region. Once here, our players will receive first class training both on and off ice and will be put in an environment that prepares them for the next step in hockey and education.”
The deal to purchase the team was reached with the BCHL, completing the ownership transition.
“The ownership of Mr. Murphy and Mr. Hume is going to provide the city of West Kelowna’s BCHL team with the resources it needs and ensure it continues as a pillar of the community,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We look forward to seeing the plan they have shown the League for growing their team come to fruition.”
Mr. Murphy commented further, “I want to thank previous owner Kim Dobranski and his staff for their efforts operating the team during challenging times. I also want to thank former owner, Mark Cheyne, who built the tradition that we intend to live up to. Our number one goal is to bring a Cup back to West Kelowna. We want this entire community to feel a part of this effort and look forward to a great partnership with our fans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.