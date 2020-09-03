With three teams on the sidelines, the Kootenay International Hockey League will hit the ice Nov. 13 to start a 30-game regular season that will begin without fans in the stands.
“There have been, and continue to be, a number of circumstances that have put significant financial pressure on our clubs, but our goal throughout this process has been to do everything within our control to ensure that KIJHL hockey can return safely this fall,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.
“Keeping on that track has required a great deal of patience, flexibility and creativity from our member clubs. I’m very appreciative of all the work that’s been put in by so many around our league to get us to this point.”
Current provincial government guidelines state that no more than 50 people can be present in an arena, including players, coaches and officials, making it impossible to have fans in the stands buildings.
And rather than competing in the league’s four traditional divisions, member clubs will play in cohorts consisting of a maximum of four teams. The teams within each cohort will change at various points over three stages, with the regular season ending Saturday, Feb. 26.
The 2021 post-season format for the Teck Cup will be announced at a later date.
With the delayed season start date, KIJHL teams have the option of holding extended development camps to help their players prepare for the season in a structured team environment. These camps may begin immediately under Viasport’s Phase 3 “Return to Play” guidelines.
With the format and structure of the 2020-21 regular season confirmed, the league will now begin development of its schedule, which will be released on Sept. 25.
The season will proceed without the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Spokane Braves. The Wranglers and Nitehawks have opted to take a one-year leave of absence, while the Braves are unable to compete due to ongoing travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S.
“The boards of the 100 Mile House Wranglers and Beaver Valley Nitehawks have made the difficult decision to go dark for the year due to the financial impact and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and we respect their decisions,” says Dubois.
“The situation in Spokane is unfortunate because the Braves were fully committed to competing in their 50th KIJHL season, but ultimately it was determined between the club and league to suspend operations.”