OSOYOOS — Roy Wood recorded his first lifetime hole-in-one. He aced the par three, 140-yard, third hole of the Osoyoos Golf and Country Club using an eight-iron. Witnesses were Paul Dube, Rick Dundas and Lyle Nordheimer.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Fire prompts OCC to transfer inmates
- Fire north of Oliver now 900 hectares
- Iconic Penticton restaurant changes hands
- Woman missing near Summerland
- Miss Penticton 1975/76 returns to Peachfest stage
- Wildfire near Oliver 'took off like a bullet'
- Mike Reno coming home to Penticton
- 1st day of Peachfest features Snowbirds
- Summerland sex offender jailed 4 1/2 years
- Newly arrived pests bugging woman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.