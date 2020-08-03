Mike Van Teghem recorded a 69 to card the low-net score during senior men’s play July 30 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
The weekly competition awarded the top low-gross and three lowest-net scores in four separate flights.
Bob Fortune carded a low-gross 77 by countback to win the first flight, while Dennis Glasscock (70), Steve Clement (71) and Greg Flook (73) had the low-net scores.
In the second flight, Alf Vaagen scored a low-gross 80, while the low-net winners were Doug Steinke (70), Chuck Harman (71) and Bill Webster (72).
Ed Helgason shot a low-gross 82 to head up the third flight, and the low-nets were recorded by Andy Webster (70), Nick Coe and Dave Smith (T-73).
And in the fourth flight, Gary Hollingshead came out on top with a 94. Van Tegham’s low-net 69 was followed by Gerry Liden (73) and Al Thomas (74).