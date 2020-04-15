More cyclists in Penticton than ever before
In my first column back in February, I wrote about sidewalks in Penticton: my point was that there is far too little space devoted to pedestrians and this discourages walking for transportation and exercise.
With the onset of COVID-19 in North America, this issue has become even more acute: cities all over North America have been closing roads to cars to give people more space to walk and bike.
Other cities have closed car parking lanes to effectively make them large sidewalks to enable physical distancing.
In the past few weeks, I have been spending more time than normal riding my bike. Typically I use my bike for transportation and the exercise component is a nice benefit. Now I am taking out my cargo bike with my three-year-old son as my daily form of exercise.
If you are not familiar with a cargo bike I suggest Googling it. Essentially it is an elongated bike with a large bucket between the handlebars and the front wheel that can carry 200 pounds of goods/people, plus the rider. I will write about this in a future
edition of Spokes Person.
Over the last week, I have noticed more people biking in Penticton than I have ever seen before: families, children, and many older adults seem to be getting on bikes. It would be nice to see more space made for them.
In addition, other cities, including Vernon, have de-activated pedestrian beg buttons to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Beg buttons, located at intersections,
require pedestrians to press a button to gain a walk signal, enabling them enough time to cross the street.
Unfortunately, these were installed downtown with the Main Street revitalization in the last few years. With the passing of the new Official Community Plan specifically identifying pedestrians as the No. 1 priority in transportation, these buttons should all be removed and replaced with traditional pedestrian-friendly timing phases.
I checked with the City of Penticton last week to see if they were planning on changing any city intersections from beg buttons to pedestrian-friendly standard timing phases in light of COVID-19, but I was told there is no plan on doing this anywhere in Penticton.
The only transportation-related changes I’ve seen here in response to COVID-19 is to make more downtown car storage (parking) free. Problem is, there is no actual need during the pandemic to attract more automobiles into the downtown and the most prime parking spaces (downtown, Main Street) were already free and are currently not well used.
Data received during the pandemic from almost all cities shows driving is down
dramatically.
How about closing Lakeshore to cars from Main to Power Street to make room for people walking and biking? Close some streets to local traffic only? Take the vast swaths of unused asphalt for car parking and give us some temporary sidewalks or bike facilities?
The weather is getting warmer and these issues will only become worse as more and more people take to the outdoor public spaces to seek exercise and fresh air. The time is now to accommodate them.
---
In my most recent column of March 27, the second-last paragraph it should read “Lower speed limits REDUCE fuel consumption.”
Matt Hopkins is a board member of the Penticton & Area Cycling Association and co-founder of the Penticton Bike Valet.