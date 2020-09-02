For people interested in parking reform like me, I was eagerly anticipating the discussion that happened in council chambers on Aug. 18. City staff had pitched the idea that the city collect rent for the land that cars owners require to store their machines on the lakeshores and downtown.
I watch golf on TV. About two weeks ago, a gent named Jim Herman won the tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina as a 750-to-one longshot. While I didn’t put big beautiful parking reform as that much of a longshot, it was by no means a shoe-in.
In summarizing the report Director of Development Services, Blake Laven, said, “Parking is a city asset that is currently heavily subsidized and not applied equitably across the city.”
As I stated in my previous column, the most important point is equity and that it is simply unfair.
Then council discussed the topic for an hour and no one spoke about fairness, other than through the lens of the parking user. No one spoke through the lens of the person who doesn’t use or has no ability to access the free parking service.
There was no discussion about offering something equivalent to folks who don’t use the parking. There was also no discussion about how Lakeshore Drive is currently functioning during peak season.
As I’ve previously stated, the street is very congested, polluted and loud. It’s largely due to the fact that the curb parking is not managed by price, which encourages excessive driving up and down the street to search for a parking spot. Locating a unicorn can be easier than finding a free stall at times.
It was determined by council that the city will refuse to collect land rent on Lakeshore. Instead of paying for parking by price, we’ll all continue to pay for it indirectly other ways: the ingestion of more particulate matter into our lungs and more harmful noise pollution among the top ways.
In reading over the comments on the survey and comments online, many homeowners have stated that they have no problem paying additional property taxes to make up the city revenue shortfall.
That’s fine, but have we asked people who rent if they would prefer to may more rent? The results of the survey would suggest that their views were significantly under-represented. Only 13% of people that filled out the pay parking survey identified themselves as renters, versus 78% as homeowners.
Homeowners on average have higher incomes and more assets. Census data from 2016 showed 32% of households identifying as renters. The rental situation is so dire here it was the subject of a Globe & Mail article last week.
In this publication and other places, it has been stated that businesses that provide off-street parking is somehow “free parking.”
It is not. The price is simply hidden.
Instead of paying for parking, we pay higher prices for everything else. Bundled parking combined with minimum parking requirements are invisible forces in cities making everything else more expensive, and less walkable.
$54,219. According to the 2016 Census, this was the median household income for Penticton. When compared to the provincial average of $69,995 it becomes downright frightening.
If I was on council, I think this data would give me nightmares given how expensive it is to rent. It is obvious that without even speaking with folks, many are struggling to get by.
Statistics Canada released data in 2017 that 49.9% of households in Penticton are spending more than 30% of their income on housing, versus 43.3% provincially. With no other options currently proposed to make up the city budget projected $5 million shortfall, property taxes will rise, which will trickle down to higher rents that people already can’t afford.
The message coming from council becomes clear. They are fine giving away rent for free if you’re a car, to the detriment of the humans that occupy the city.
It’s already hard enough to get more rental supply into the market without unnecessarily taking actions to increase rent, like free parking does. Couple this with previous actions the City has taken to remove housing stock, like bulldozing homes near the South Okanagan Events Centre for parking lots, and you’re bound to start yelling at your computer screen like me.
Matt Hopkins is a director with the Penticton and Area Cycling Association.