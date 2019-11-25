As if often the case when you have world-class curlers on the ice, the Ashley Homestore Curling Classic at the Penticton Curling Club came down to the final shot.
Instead of drawing to the button to tie the game and send it into an extra end, Winnipeg skip Mike McEwen and his teammates opted to attempt a difficult raise in hopes of stealing the victory. The shot missed literally by inches, giving Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher a steal of one and 4-2 victory in a hard-fought contest played in front of a standing-room only crowd at the Penticton Curling Club, Monday afternoon.
Bottcher’s rink, which includes third Darren Moulding, second Bradley Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, took home the $20,000 first prize in the 24-team event, which featured three former Brier and world champion rinks, including Kevin Koe from Calgary, Brad Jacobs from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Brad Gushue, from St. John’s Newfoundland.
McEwen’s rink, which also includes third Reid Carruthers, second Derek Samagalski and lead Colin Hodgson, settled for the $14,000 runner-up prize.
Both the McEwen and Bottcher rinks lost only once heading into Monday’s championship match.
This was the second trip to Penticton for the Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic and winning it all was a major improvement from being eliminated in the quarter-finals last year, said Bottcher.
Bottcher said his rink plays McEwen’s team on a regular basis and he truly believed the final would come down to the last shot because there’s so little to choose between either squad.
“It was a real close game, just as we thought it would be,” Bottcher said. “We play those guys a lot and it almost always comes down to the very end. We were just very fortunate to be on the winning side in a real good contest today.”
It didn’t surprise him that McEwen and his team decided to try a difficult shot to win the match, rather than make the easier shot to tie the contest and send it into an extra end.
“I mean your odds in the extra end at this level aren’t great,” he said. “It looked like a very reasonable look to get the win, so you gotta take a chance and fortunate for us, he just missed. Unless someone has a really bad day, it usually comes down to the very end just like it did again today.”
Bottcher said the Penticton event has quickly gained a reputation across Canada as one of the very best cashspiels in the country.
“It’s one of the best events we play to be honest, so they are certainly on the right track,” he said. “It’s an outstanding event.”
Many of the top teams that were in Penticton will be heading east to Leduc, Alberta to compete in the Canada Cup, which begins Wednesday. The top teams in that event will qualify for next year's Olympic trials.
“After Canada Cup, we’ve got one more Grand Slam event before Christmas,” Bottcher said. “Early in the new year, we’ll focus on provincials and hopefully getting back to the Brier.”
Event organizer and Penticton Curling Club manager Cathy Jones and her small army of volunteers did an outstanding job organizing this year’s event and made it a memorable weekend for all 24 teams participating, he said.
“It’s a testament to the people who put this event together,” he said. “Cathy has done an outstanding job and all the members at the curling club are awesome. Certainly Ashley HomeStore deserves credit for kicking in a huge amount of money to attract the top teams and make this successful. That’s why so many of the top teams want to be at this event.”
Monday’s final was nip-and-tuck from the outset. The first, third and sixth ends were blanked. Whenever one team threatened to score more than one point, a member of the opposing rink would nail a difficult shot to remove multiple stones.
During the awards presentation, Jones thanked not only all the curlers and fans, but the ice crew and volunteers who helped with scoring, bartending, serving food and publicity.
Moulding echoed the thoughts of his skip, saying the Penticton event is now one of the most popular on the entire Canadian tour.
“I just want to thank the whole organizing committee … everything in this event is just top-notch,” he said. “I think all us players can agree that this is probably the best event held at a local curling club all season.
“From the purse, to the ice, to the amazing food, to all the great fans … it’s just an incredible atmosphere in here. It’s a wonderful experience and we’ll definitely be back.”
