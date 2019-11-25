Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher rink came out on top in a thrilling final against Winnipeg's Mike McEwen rink at the 2019 Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic Minday afternoon at the Penticton Curling Club. McEwen missed a difficult angle raise on his final shot, allowing Bottcher to steal one and wrap up a 4-2 victory and the $20,000 first prize. Members of the winning team include (from left) lead Karrick Martin, second Bradley Thiessen, third Darren Moulding and Bottcher.