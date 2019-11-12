The “Lucky Players of the Week” in the Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League are, from left: Venna Veselka of TC Auto Sales, Dave Cruickshank of Penticton Lock and Key, and Derrick Webb of Harvey-Lister-Webb. Cruickshank won a $25 Bad Tattoo gift certicificate, Veselka and Webb got $10 BTB gift certificates and each player got a can of BTB beer. Games in the four-team league are played Sundays at 10 and 11:10 a.m. at the Adidas Sportsplex. Spectators are welcome to take in the action.
