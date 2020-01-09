When it’s the busy Christmas-New Year’s holidays, it’s important to have a strategy as you try to avoid the crowds at downhill resorts, for example.
So the Sheriff asked staff at Silver Star Mountain Resort’s Tube Town about the best times to zoom down its four runs. It turns out the busiest times are in the late afternoon as downhill skiers and boarders call it quits for the day.
Of course, busy is a relative term during the holidays since the parking lots closer to the village were already jam-packed and we were directed to lot E which was quickly filling. Three shuttle buses were taking everyone to the village, Nordic Centre, Tube Town, mini-snowmobiles and Brewer’s Pond.
It was quite a lesson in non-downhill activities at Silver Star with snowshoers heading for the trails and draft horses getting their final chews of hay before getting hitched to a sleigh. More details will be published on an upcoming Outdoors page.
Tube Town was everything we expected — especially the whoop-de-do humps two-thirds of the way down — as we hosted Constant Companion Carmen’s brother, Gerwin, from Alberta and his Honduras-born wife, Marta. We wanted to show her some typical Canadian winter activities so tubing followed ice skating at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna.
After they headed back to Nanton, we jumped back into our favourite activities: cross-country skiing at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club with other members of the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club and hiking up Know Mountain in Kelowna’s North End.
Kelowna Nordic was in great shape as we took a familiar route, but added Hawk Hill back down to the Log Cabin trail re-acquaint ourselves with this up-and-down trail. Sometimes, all it takes is adding something new or somewhat-unfamiliar territory to favourite trails.
That was true for our Knox Mountain hike with buddies Lawrence and Maggie, up dirt-covered Apex Trail to what we call the Reservoir Road, shown only as a blue line on the Knox Mountain Park Brochure map on the city’s website, kelowna.ca.
Reservoir Road provides vehicle access to the city reservoir with a trail veering off, climbing and eventually connecting to Paul’s Tomb Trail. We rejoined Apex Trail and climbed to the Upper Apex Lookout.
Caution: The Apex Trail was dry that day up to Reservoir Road, but old snow packed by many boots had turned many uphill parts icy.
Three of us (out of four) were grateful we brought studded snow/ice grippers or cleats. No. 4 hiker slipped and fell, swearing to remember her grippers inadvertently left in her vehicle. Since then, a major dump likely means more compact snow packing into ice.
As we headed downhill from the Knox Mountain Drive loop at the summit, we ventured into deep snow by the ‘Do Not Enter’ roadside as the end of the loop enters the two-lane downhill road.
Footprints indicated others had earlier explored this unnamed trail. We wandered through the trees and eventually connected with the road, truly exploratory.
We also relearned the heel-first technique when walking downhill in deep snow: raising the toes so the heel packs the snow under it into an informal stairway. Exhilarating.
There were likely lift lineups at the downhill resorts, but the reward for early risers during the holidays was a series of incredible powder days.
On Thursday, Big White Ski Resort reported 16 centimetres of new snow and 93 cm during the past seven days for an alpine snow base of 195 cm. The -7 C temperature tells you it was cold, light powder, not the slush in the valley bottom.
Silver Star had two cm of new, 10 cm during the previous 24 hours and 53 cm during the past seven days for a village base of 160 cm and summit base of 184 cm.
Nearby Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre reported a 40-cm snowfall overnight. Kelowna Nordic reported –6 C and snowing on Thursday (after a 35-cm dump) with “much more snow forecast this evening so both machines will be out Friday morning.” Telemark Nordic Club had four cm of new snow while Nickel Plate Nordic Centre and Apex Mountain Resort reported no new snow.
—————
Fresh Air Experience in Kelowna will hold its first demo day of the season 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Telemark Nordic Club with the latest classic and skate skis. You will receive $25 in Fresh Air Nordic Bucks when you try them out.
Fresh Air will be at Nickle Plate Nordic Centre, Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
—————
New this year at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is the Parent & Tot Bunnies Program, a new option for three- to five-year-olds at Saturday morning’s Bunny Rabbit Ski Sessions.
The $100 fee includes rentals for both parent and child (under five years) as well as passes. Balls, hoops, short adventure trails and songs are all part of this introductory level “so young skiers learn balance, agility and rhythm, the FUNdamentals to skiing.”
Sovereign will also host the third annual BeerCanBeiner 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 7 after almost 100 skiers and beer drinkers came out for night loops last year. Participants with headlamps will ski just over five kilometres to three rustic venues under the night sky, sample craft beers from throughout the region and finish off with a coffee or hot chocolate at the lodge.
Registration is $35 (advance only). For more info, call 250-558-3036 or email: info@sovereignlake.com.
—————
Wild Walks continue during the winter.
During these free outings, a park interpreter will share the secrets of a Central Okanagan regional park and point out its special features. Each Wild Walk lasts approximately two hours and is suitable for all ages and ranges.
The next walks are:
— Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.: meet at the Swainson Road entrance for a sneak peak tour of the grassland ecosystem and animals that live in Black Mountain/ sntsk’il’nten Regional Park.
— Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.: set out from the parking area off Raymer Road, take a trip through five climatic zones and view some special flying species in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park.
To save a spot, email: eeco@rdco.com or phone 250-469-6140.
These events are held in conjunction with the Community Recreational Initiatives Society. To request the services of CRIS volunteers, go to: adaptiveadventures.ca.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
