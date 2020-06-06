The Penticton Vees announced on Tuesday the team has acquired forward Luc Wilson from the Cowichan Valley Capitals in exchange for forward Jack Barnes and future considerations.
Wilson, 18, enjoyed a breakout season with Capitals in 2019-20 with amassing 19 goals and 34 assists for 53 points in 55 games.
The five-foot-10, 175-pound forward led Cowichan Valley in points, and sat 17th amongst point getters in the BCHL, while ranking second on the team in goals and assists and tied for the team lead in power play goals (9).
The Duncan native is a veteran of 110 regular season BCHL games, scoring 29 goals and 47 assists for 76 points while contributing two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 13 playoff games. Wilson is committed to Minnesota State-Mankato for the 2021-22.
Barnes, 20, played three seasons with the Vees, collecting 21 goals and 21 assists. The Penticton product also suited up for 17 playoff games with the Vees, scoring four goals and two assists.
“I believe this is a positive hockey trade for both teams and both players,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach, Fred Harbinson. “Jack has been a great solider that brought an honest effort to the rink day in and day out. Unfortunately, with the number of 20-year old players we have, we are forced to make difficult decisions. He will be given a larger offensive role in Cowichan for his final season in the BCHL.
“At the same time,” Harbinson continued, “We receive the opportunity to add Luc, who has the ability to replace some of the scoring that graduated from our lineup.”
News Services