Make that six in a row.
Jack Bar notched a goal and an assist while Yaniv Perets turned aside 28 of 29 shots he faced as the Penticton Vees skated to a convincing 4-1 win Saturday against the host Vernon Vipers in BCHL exhibition action.
Special teams were a big factor for the Vees, who went on the power play just 24 seconds into the first period and capitalized soon after when Luc Wilson hit Bar with a pass in open ice. Bar walked into the right face-off circle and threw the puck into the open goal, past the glove side of Vipers netminder Kobe Grant for his second of the pre-season.
The power play took advantage once again later in the period at the 6:12 mark coming off of a double minor penalty. Ben Wozney started the play up at the top of the point before sending a pass for Bar on the right face-off circle as the defender made a move to create some space and fling a pass to the slot as Devlin O’Brien turned his stick and redirected his fourth of the pre-season past the blocker shoulder of Grant to push the Vees ahead by a 2-0 score.
Vernon opened the second period with a good push of pressure and were able to cut their deficit in half thanks to a lucky bounce off the end boards, which was the only goal of the middle frame.
The score stayed 2-1 until just over five minutes remained in the third period, when Ryan McGuire stole a pass at the bottom of the offensive zone and lifted a forehand shot off the glass and deep into the Vipers end, rolling it into the empty cage to give the Vees a 3-1 lead. Wilson added another empty-netter with just under a minute to play.
Penticton is now 6-0 in the Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament, which also features the Vipers (0-4), West Kelowna Warriors (3-2-0-1) and Salmon Arm Silverbacks (1-3).
The Vees are back on the ice Friday at Royal LePage Place to start a home-and-home set with the Warriors. Fans are not allowed to attend in person, but can listen free at mixlr.com/pentictonvees or watch live on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.
The regular season is scheduled to start Dec. 1.
Silverbacks 5, Warriors 4
At Royal LePage Place on Friday, the Silverbacks went up 4-2 after two periods, then hung on for a 5-4 win over the Warriors.
Danny Ciccarello had a hat-trick for the ‘Backs, while Drew Bennett and Simon Tassy added singles.
Wyllum Deveaux with two, and Charles-Alexis Legault and Carter Wilkie replied for the Warriors.
Warriors 3, Silverbacks 2
At the Shaw Centre on Saturday, Deegan Mofford scored the winner with just over 10 minutes to play in the third period as the Warriors eked out a 3-2 win over the Silverbacks.
Felix Trudeau and Matthew Stienburg also scored for West Kelowna, while Sam Schofield and Drew Bennett lit the lamp for Salmon Arm.