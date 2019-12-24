Andrew Zwicker is excited about this downhill season because Baldy Mountain Resort turned the corner during the past three seasons after a grand re-opening and getting back on a solid financial footing.
“This season is really the first step towards a bigger and brighter future for Baldy,” says the marketing manager at the mountain east of Oliver.
“We have some new management in place and the team is coming together nicely to really take things to the next level.”
On the skiing side, “we had brushers cleaning out our awesome gladed terrain, reviving old lines, creating a few new ones and overall making our already fantastic tree skiing that much better,” he said.
“The great news is that we’ll be able to safely open that terrain even earlier. My insider’s tip for the season: Forney’s Glades between Dividend and Ponderosa.
“As well, the Powder Keg glades saw a lot of great brushing work and will be skiing fantastic this winter.”
The offseason was one of growth, improvement and setting the foundation for the future, he said.
“We had a record season pass sale this year. We’ve made valuable partnerships with like-minded ski areas to offer even more value to our passholders. The mountain has seen more hours of off-season maintenance and improvements than ever before.
“We’ve got exciting events that launched last year returning. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for ‘a parade of snowstorms’ to cover the mountain in classic Baldy Mountain powder this season.”
This winter, all Baldy passholders will receive eight free ski days at four other Southern B.C. ski areas: Apex Mountain Resort, Manning Park, Mt. Seymour and Mt. Washington (two each) through the ERA (Enhanced Reciprocal Agreement) Alliance, a value of more than $500.
There are blackout dates on the Christmas holidays, Family Day and Spring Break.
Last spring and summer, early-bird and pre-season season pass sales campaigns were “a huge hit delivering record revenues,” said Zwicker.
Baldy studied season pass data and listened closely to guests before creating new affordable pass options:
• a new Student Pass for skiers and riders aged 19-24 for $319;
• a Family Pass with 15 per cent off for families with kids under 12;
• a Masters Pass for those over 75;
• and it is launching the Okanagan’s first Parent Pass allowing moms and dads of young kids to share one season pass for less than the price of two adult passes.
Youth passes were also divided into three categories: child (up to six years), junior (seven-12) and teen (13-18).
In staffing, the new operations manager is Carrie Sherrer (formerly general manager of Mt. Timothy) and the new facilities manager is Austin Simpson.
Zwicker was promoted to marketing manager and Christine Cuttle was moved up to ticket office manager.
Baldy also worked on completing a 350-metre-wide fire break with more than $279,000 in funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. Since the last wildfire in the 1930s, a stand of dense fire-prone trees has grown back.
“As a high-risk area prone to large-scale catastrophic wildfire, we undertook this project to not only protect the resort and community of over 100 cabins but an area of abundant natural beauty,” said the resort’s Andy Foster.
“While the main aim was to build a fuel break, it was also vital to the resort to have minimal impact on the aesthetics of the mountain so the resort can be enjoyed for years to come.”
The harvesting work covered 90 hectares on the southern perimeter of the resort and was completed by Gorman Bros. Lumber, Lusted Logging and Mike Closs Logging.
Surface fuel clean-up was completed by W.G. Shaw and Sons, and Venholm Holdings in partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band.
“I’m stoked to have our two marquee events returning this year. Last year, we kicked off the inaugural Uncork, Winter Wine Festival at Baldy Mountain in February and Baldy BrewHAHA Comedy and Craft Beer Festival over Spring Break. They were both huge hits and weíre bringing them back this year for more laughs, memories and good times,” said Zwicker.
Winter Wine Carnival is on Feb. 8 and second annual Baldy BrewHAHA is on March 21.
When Zwicker was five years old, he developed what became a lifelong dream of running an innovative and progressive ski resort. Believe it or not, he began designing ski areas and trail maps in pre-school.
“It continued as a teenager, starting in the industry at 16 as a ski instructor. From there, I graduated from Selkirk College’s Ski Resort Management program.
“Over the past 20 years, I have been working primarily in the marketing/events/business development side of the ski industry with a number of small business ventures along the way from podcasting to renewable energy development,” he said.
“At my core, I am a snow and ski lover. It has been my lifelong passion to help more people get outside having fun in the mountains, and developing businesses to help make a few dollars along the way in doing so.”
